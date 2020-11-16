-
Austin voters could be asked to approve another couple-hundred-million dollars in bond money next year. Curated from a list of more than $3 billion in…
-
A new app’s looking to improve rides for Austin cyclists by using crowdsourced input on roads. Ride Report tracks a user’s bike route and surveys them on…
-
From the Austin Monitor: Opting to go big, Austin voters on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved Proposition 1, Mayor Steve Adler’s $720 million…
-
From the Austin Monitor: It’s anybody’s guess whether the city’s $720 million transportation bond proposition, known as Proposition 1, will win voter…
-
Some Austin School Board members say the city needs safer, more connected sidewalks for students to walk to school. That's why they joined other Hispanic…
-
From the Austin Monitor: According to an Austin Monitor poll, the fate of the mobility bond is anyone’s guess.The poll was sponsored by Perry Lorenz and…
-
From the Austin Monitor:The price tag of Austin’s second-largest transportation bond proposal ever has been pegged at $720 million, but extra costs could…
-
It’s official. Austin voters will decide on a $720 million transportation bond come November 8. Council members took a final vote on the ballot language…
-
Members of the public have weighed in on Mayor Steve Adler’s $720 million transportation bond proposal, and Council members have taken the first two of…