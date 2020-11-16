-
Another Labor Day is here in Austin. Here’s a rundown of street closures, holiday schedules, rules for the road and more:Road Closures:Several downtown…
-
Austin police have a no-refusal period Memorial Day weekend targeting drunken driving and boating.During no-refusal actions, officers can obtain blood…
-
Good morning. The National Weather Service says Austin faces a chance of strong thunderstorms this morning. The day should warm to a high near 70.Lead…
-
As people prepare to celebrate Mardi Gras, the Austin Police Department has declared a "no-refusal" for Fat Tuesday.During no-refusal actions, officers…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case testing whether police must get a warrant before forcing a driver to have his blood drawn. Missouri, backed by the Obama administration, argues that time is of the essence when alcohol is dissipating in a person's bloodstream.
-
1. You're More Likely to Get Caught Tonight:The Austin Police Department is enforcing a "No Refusal policy" beginning tonight at 9 and ending Thursday at…
-
While you're remembering the social and economic achievements of American workers this weekend, some things to keep in mind:There are undoubtedly other…
-
The Austin Police Department held another “No Refusal” weekend on Friday and Saturday nights, meaning officers can request a warrant to draw blood by…