Perry Indictment

From the Texas Tribune: The criminal case against former Gov. Rick Perry was officially dismissed on Wednesday, weeks after Texas' highest criminal…
From the Texas Tribune: A state appeals court on Friday ruled against one of two counts in the indictment against former Gov. Rick Perry. The 3rd Court of…
From the Texas Tribune:An amended indictment against Rick Perry is "woefully deficient" and should be rejected because it fails to allege a crime was…
From the Texas Tribune:Former Gov. Rick Perry decried a criminal case against him as an attack on his right to free speech and amounted to "the…
A judge struck down former Texas Gov. Rick Perry's second request for dismissal of the indictment against him today. This means the case will likely…
The judge in the abuse of power case against Governor Rick Perry is overruling objections from Perry's legal team over the way the special prosecutor was…
From The Texas Tribune:A bipartisan group of lawyers led by former Texas Solicitor General James C. Ho filed an amicus brief Monday in Austin, asking a…
Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s lawyers were back in court today, without their client. When the scheduling hearing was over, the judge set a pretrial hearing for…
From The Texas Tribune: Gov. Rick Perry should not be excused from all hearings leading up to his felony trial because the governor is no different than…
The indictment of Texas Gov. Rick Perry on criminal charges has gained national attention – particularly since Gov. Perry is being seen as a possible…