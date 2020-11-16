-
From Texas Standard.If you didn’t vote in this week’s primary runoff elections, you’re hardly alone. In fact, you are in the vast majority. According to…
From Texas Standard.A pair of developments over the weekend have all eyes on Texas Democrats. Just before midnight on Friday, the Dallas County GOP filed…
Am I registered? The Texas Secretary of State’s office has a site to help you figure out if you’re registered, and in which county. You can plug in your…
Texas voters are deciding today who will be on the ballot in some high-profile elections in November. But few voters turn out in primary runoffs like this…
Update: It's worth noting that ballots accepted from 7 to 9 p.m. will be provisional ballots. A press release from Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir has…