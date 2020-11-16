Race And Ethnicity

-
Austin Health Leaders Express Concern About Low Numbers Of Black And Hispanic Residents Getting COVID VaccineAPH has started an “equity phone line” to reach people in these groups to help ensure they get vaccinated. Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard said APH is also working with local leaders and organizations to help improve efforts.
Black and Brown communities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Organizers are hoping to assist 10,000 families with the supplies.
Austin Public Health's Vaccine Data Shows More Effort Is Needed To Reach Black And Hispanic ResidentsAPH has started publishing demographic data on its COVID-19 vaccine distribution. And while it's encouraged by the results so far, the agency said it is concerned about reaching Black and Brown communities "given the pandemic’s disproportionate impact.”
An NPR analysis of COVID-19 vaccination sites in major cities across the Southern U.S. reveals a racial disparity, with most sites located in whiter neighborhoods.
Almost half of the demographic data the state has collected so far doesn't include race or ethnicity.
