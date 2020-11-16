-
The Austin Police Department has ordered a third-party audit of sexual assault investigations after state auditors found it misclassified certain rape…
-
State auditors have found that the Austin Police Department inaccurately classified more than two dozen rape cases from three months in 2017, according to…
-
Fifteen percent of undergraduate women at the University of Texas at Austin say they have been raped, according to a report released Friday. The report is…
-
From Texas Standard:A new survey reports that 15 percent of undergraduate women at the University of Texas at Austin say they’ve been raped. The survey,…
-
Guns were used in nearly a quarter of violent crimes and disorderly conduct cases in Austin from 2010 to 2012, according to an analysis by Austin…
-
The teenagers allegedly posted threats on Twitter and Facebook. The victim was raped by two high school football players — a crime that drew national and international attention after photos and messages put online by the attackers sparked outrage.
-
Services for sexual assault victims are significantly lacking in Texas, according to a new survey out of the UT-Austin. The study said, for example, that…