The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve a $1.6 billion budget, which includes across-the-board raises for…
The Texas Legislature usually finds a theme that emerges during the 140-day session. Two years ago, many people would call it the session of the “bathroom…
After a long wait, the Texas Senate has finally unveiled a thorough proposal for how to tackle school finance and school property tax reform — bringing…
Austin Independent School District would pay $194 million less in recapture in 2020 if House Bill 3, that chamber's $9 billion school finance plan, is…
With Texas House lawmakers unveiling their long-awaited school finance proposal Tuesday and the Senate's version likely close behind, teacher pay appears…
State lawmakers filed dozens of bills about educating kids ahead of Tuesday's start to the legislative session. The most interesting discussion at the…
It's time for the Austin Independent School District to do something drastic to improve its financial situation, a member of a task force studying its…
As a taxpayer, this is a big year for Amanda Braziel.The Austin Independent School District librarian has owned a home in Central Austin for 15 years.…
Does all the money collected in recapture stay in education or is it used for other state-funded programs? Yes, all recapture money is put into the…
A large chunk of funding for schools in Austin comes from property taxes, and as many Austinites know, those keep going up every year.Under the Texas…