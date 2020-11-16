Red River Street

-
Outdoor music venues in Austin's Red River Cultural District will be allowed to have amplified music an hour later on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights…
-
Updated Jan. 26, 2017Red River music venues will be permitted to host live outdoor music one hour later on weekends starting this May. The Austin City…
-
In Austin’s Red River Cultural District, the 9-year-old venue Red 7 is closing at the end of September. The venue’s management could not come to terms…
-
Rising rents in Austin's Red River Cultural District are prompting the closure of Holy Mountain, a music venue that opened in 2012 at 617 East 7th…