-
The City of Austin and the local public housing authority received 10,738 applications for a slice of $1.2 million the city put aside to help people…
-
Here’s a statement that will shock very few in Austin: The city is becoming increasingly harder for renters to afford.That’s according to an annual report…
-
While many University of Texas students were busy studying for final exams, senior Allie Runas was thinking about cracks in the sidewalk.After years of…
-
Austin is a city of renters: 55 percent of households here rent. The number drops slightly when you look at Travis County. That got KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy…
-
If you’re a renter in Texas, there may be a clause in your lease you haven’t noticed: a landlord’s lien. The clause gives your landlord the right to come…
-
Like many University of Texas freshmen, Rylan Maksoud was looking forward to moving out of his dorm to an apartment off campus in the fall.He signed a…
-
Nearly two-thirds of Austin renters looking to settle down somewhere else are largely doing so because of affordability, according to a new report from…
-
To no one's surprise, Austin is one of the most expensive cities to live in in Texas. Residents here need to earn around $23 an hour to afford rent for a…
-
Last November, the Austin City Council loosened regulations for what are called “accessory dwelling units.” Those are buildings like backyard flats and…
-
Rents are slowly getting more expensive across the nation, but a new report finds that they’re rising even faster for the lowest-priced…