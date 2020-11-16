Reopening Texas

-
Businesses in Texas previously operating at 25% capacity, such as bars and gyms, can now operate at 50% capacity, and restaurants will be able to offer…
-
From Texas Standard:Summertime means more Texans are expected to be out and gathering in public places. But that's a problem during a pandemic when the…
-
From Texas Standard:Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and many Texans have been enjoying the holiday weekend at parks and beaches. But the…
-
From Texas Standard:If this were any other school year, Gatesville High School principal Yancey Sanderson says he’d be spending a lot of face-to-face time…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's incremental reopening of the state is aimed at getting Texans back to work in phases. But that process has…