-
From Texas Standard:You may have noticed a lot more dollar stores than you did just a few years ago. Since 2011, numbers of the discount stores have…
-
From Texas Standard:Amazon has made online shopping almost too easy: You can buy pretty much anything, from patio furniture to pet food, and have it…
-
From Texas Standard:The 2016 election campaign featured much concern for the fate of coal miners and auto workers, whose jobs have been swept away by…
-
From Texas Standard:New York fashion can often take a while to trickle into the middle of the country. And let's just admit it, some of the styles just…
-
From Texas Standard:Mega-retailer Walmart has closed five stores across the country – two in Texas – for one reason:“They came in and announced that they…
-
The company's 7,600 pharmacies will remove cigarettes and other tobacco products from their shelves by Oct. 1. The decision should "help people on their path to better health," says CVS CEO Larry Merlo.
-
High-end retailer Saks Incorporated announced that it plans to close its Saks Fifth Avenue stores located in Austin’s Arboretum Market at the end of the…
-
A recent poll confirms that the youngest voters are more likely to support President Obama than Republican Mitt Romney. So when Urban Outfitters unveiled a line of Romney T-shirts, the decision immediately generated a buzz.
-
Sprouts Farmers Market is closing three locations in Austin: the stores at 2917 W. Anderson Lane, 2805 Bee Cave Road and 5601 Brodie Lane. All stores will…
-
The company that manages most of the retail space in the Second Street District downtown says it expects to reach a high water mark this year. AMLI…