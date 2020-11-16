-
Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is being courted as a candidate to be the next University of Texas System chancellor, a source familiar with…
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is making his first public statement after being fired by President Donald Trump this morning over Twitter.…
Trump tweeted that CIA Director Mike Pompeo will take over for Rex Tillerson, who has had a strained relationship with the president. Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein was also fired.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke at his alma mater, UT-Austin, on Thursday during a symposium on U.S. involvement and engagement in Western affairs.…
When asked if Americans should be worried about tensions with North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson replied, "I think Americans should sleep well at night."
From Texas Standard: Texan Rex Tillerson, former Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO, sat in a grueling and contentious senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.…
Former Exxon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. The secretary of state nominee, who has never…