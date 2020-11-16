-
The number of partnerships between public transit agencies and private ridesharing companies like Uber has been booming. Since 2016, at least 27 such…
From Texas Standard.With more options for transportation, could it be time to ditch the personal car completely?Researchers from the University of Texas…
Austin City Council members may have been overly optimistic that a 9-year-old’s karaoke machine could carry their comments to reporters. Nonetheless, they…
Recently, local political action committee Ridesharing Works for Austin hired two Republican campaign veterans – Reed Galen and Travis Considine. Between…
From the Texas Tribune: The Texas Supreme Court has been pulled into the ongoing battle between Uber and the City of Austin.An Austin resident, supported…
From the Austin Monitor: Mayor Steve Adler on Sunday revealed that he has been working with a representative of Lyft, one of the transportation network…
The Austin City Council continued discussing regulations for ride-hailing companies like Lyft and Uber at its work session Tuesday, in response to a…
This story was produced as part of a reporting partnership between KUT and the Austin Monitor. Without much pomp save for the “Shine On” T-shirt she…
This year, Austin Police have gotten at least seven reports of sexual assaults by drivers for transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber or…
Austin City Council members are considering regulations for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft. If passed, the City would collect fees from these…