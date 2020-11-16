-
When we talk about gentrification in Austin, the conversation tends to center around rapid redevelopment on the city’s East Side. But residents of other…
Antonio Mancinas, 68, leans against a tree in his front yard. He lives in a house with his wife at the end of Sam Rayburn Drive in the Rundberg…
Three years ago, Austin was one of 15 cities to receive $1 million of federal funding for community policing programs to lower crime rates. The three-year…
Every one of Austin's 10 geographic districts is unique, but there's one fact they share: Each has roughly 80,000 people.That allows for a relative…
He's everyone's favorite cardio-loving community activist — a relatively new emissary of Austin weird.His name is Broderick James, but he's better known…
Rundberg Lane is one of Austin’s highest-crime areas.From 2007 to 2011, the Rundberg area accounted for 11 percent of violent crime, which includes…
Austin Police are giving more attention this weekend to the Rundberg Lane area of North Austin, conducting what they call a 100 percent enforcement…