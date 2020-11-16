-
The Judiciary and Intelligence committee chairmen announced that after being subpoenaed, the Russian investigation special counsel agreed to appear at separate hearings on the same day.
-
The White House said it is negotiating with Moscow over President Trump's invitation for Vladimir Putin to visit. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was surprised.
-
As condemnation of the summit between Trump and Putin mounts in Washington, we head to rural Texas to hear how Trump supporters in Burnet County are…
-
Before a meeting with GOP lawmakers Tuesday, the president told reporters he misspoke in Helsinki: When he said he saw no reason why it "would" be Russia that interfered, he meant to say "wouldn't."
-
The Justice Department has accused a Russian woman of trying to cultivate influence with American political figures via the NRA, affirming a separate plank of the Kremlin's influence campaign.
-
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland.This is the first stand-alone summit between the…
-
The leaders held a stunning joint news conference after speaking privately for about two hours, just days after a grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence agents on election-related charges.
-
From Texas Standard:Many in Texas and across the U.S. are trying to understand why seven members of Congress are spending their independence Day break in…
-
"Maybe something positive will come out of it," the president said. The two leaders will meet in Helsinki.
-
President Trump had a ready retort to a Russian threat to shoot down any U.S. missiles in Syria: "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'"