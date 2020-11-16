-
Texas collected about $2.6 billion in state sales tax revenue in May, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in over a decade, Comptroller Glenn…
-
From Texas Standard:As the 2019 legislative session continues, Texas Standard is talking with members about some of the bills they’ve filed, and what they…
-
Some online shoppers may have unwittingly been committing tax fraud for years. A Supreme Court ruling last week will make us honest consumers and could…
-
Texas stands to gain hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that states may force online retailers…
-
From Texas Standard.A new proposal from Republican lawmakers would cut some tax rates and overhaul portions of the U.S. tax code. House Republicans rolled…
-
Requiring Amazon to charge state sales tax has sent many consumers looking for other tax-free options, according to a new study for the National Bureau of…
-
The state’s annual sales-tax-free weekend is a little earlier this year, but there’s still time to get ready.Coming up on the weekend of August 9 to 11,…
-
If you’re thinking of buying an appliance anytime soon, you might want to circle Memorial Day weekend on your calendar. The state’s annual Energy Star…
-
The growth of Austin means people are spending more money; today we got a measure of that. Sales tax collections in the city grew almost 5 percent in…
-
The bill still faces an uphill battle in the House, where many Republicans oppose it as simply a new tax.