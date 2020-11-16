-
In a setback for the state in its first enforcement action under a controversial, anti-“sanctuary cities” law passed in 2017, a district judge in Travis…
-
The Austin Police Department released information to federal immigration officers 581 times in 2018 and asked one detained person about their immigration…
-
A bipartisan sanctuary law that Oregon lawmakers passed easily in 1987 is now subject to a repeal vote.
-
From Texas Standard.The Austin City Council will vote this Thursday on a package of proposals designed to make the capital city Texas’ first “freedom…
-
The Travis County Jail saw a drastic reduction in the number of undocumented immigrants it transferred into Immigrations Customs Enforcement custody in…
-
A panel of three appellate judges ruled Tuesday that most of the state’s immigration enforcement legislation, Senate Bill 4, can remain in effect while…
-
From Texas Standard:Several Democratic mayors, in Washington D.C. for the annual Conference of Mayors, chose to boycott a meeting with President Donald…
-
As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined 2017.In the Texas Legislature, there were fights: over the so-called bathroom…
-
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday commended Texas lawmakers for taking a "leadership role" in fighting jurisdictions that oppose President…
-
Students at a parenting class had trouble focusing the day after a court ruling on Senate Bill 4, Texas' "sanctuary cities" law.“On that day of class and…