School Safety

About 95% of American public schools have adopted some form of active shooter drills. But there's little proof they're effective — and there's growing concern they can traumatize children.
The Texas School for the Deaf is launching two apps to help implement a new state law aimed at preventing school violence and promoting school…
From Texas Standard:On Sept. 15, 1959, an ex-convict new to Houston attempted to enroll his 7-year-old son at Poe Elementary, near Rice University. School…
A bill that aims to prevent violence in Texas schools – one of Greg Abbott's legislative priorities – is on the governor's desk.Senate Bill 11 would…
In the first legislative session after the deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, the Texas Senate nearly unanimously approved a sweeping school…
Mere months before the shooting at Columbine High School, the federal government established a background check system to screen gun buyers, but shootings haven't waned.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will detail his legislative priorities for this session this morning in his State of the State speech.In a joint address to the…
The number of Texas school districts with policies allowing teachers and other staff to carry guns has increased almost 50 percent since a gunman killed…
State lawmakers filed dozens of bills about educating kids ahead of Tuesday's start to the legislative session. The most interesting discussion at the…
Back-to-school shopping has been different this year for Annette Holder, whose son Clayton is an incoming freshman at Santa Fe High School.The school’s…