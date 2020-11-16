School Shootings

-
About 95% of American public schools have adopted some form of active shooter drills. But there's little proof they're effective — and there's growing concern they can traumatize children.
The Texas School for the Deaf is launching two apps to help implement a new state law aimed at preventing school violence and promoting school…
The number of Texas school districts with policies allowing teachers and other staff to carry guns has increased almost 50 percent since a gunman killed…
How many times per year does a gun go off in an American school?We should know. But we don't.This spring the U.S. Education Department reported that in…
The number of students in Texas accused of making terroristic threats or exhibiting a firearm increased significantly in the first five months of 2018…
State representatives on Monday will begin discussing whether a "red flag" law giving courts the ability to remove guns from a person considered dangerous…
A new mobile app launched after a southeast Texas high school shooting last month will allow Texans to report on suspicious activity happening in their…
The shooting happened less than two weeks before the end of the school year. "I don't want that last day to be my last memory of my senior year," one student said.
From Texas Standard.Following the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School – and the Sutherland Springs church shooting in November, and the February…
Several hundred people gathered Wednesday night at the Santa Fe Junior High School football stadium to grieve and try to understand the school shooting…