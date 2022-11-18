© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Uvalde county commissioner who was acting police chief during school shooting retires from force

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published November 18, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST
Hope Sanchez carries a sign that reads, "We demand accountability and actions," while walking into an Uvalde school board meeting in August at Uvalde High School. The Uvalde school board decided to fire school police Chief Pete Arredondo.
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
Hope Sanchez carries a sign that reads, "We demand accountability and actions," while walking into an Uvalde school board meeting in August at Uvalde High School. The Uvalde school board decided to fire school police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was acting Uvalde police chief during the Robb Elementary School massacre last May, retired from the police department on Thursday.

In a statement to TPR, a public relations executive representing the City of Uvalde said: "Lt. Pargas retired effectively immediately. He was eligible to retire. Pargas served the city of Uvalde for 18 years."

Pargas had been on administrative leave since July pending an investigation into his actions in May.

New audio from CNN indicated Pargas knew students were alive in the classroom with the gunman and failed to act.

Uvalde City Council was expected to discuss Pargas' possible termination as a police lieutenant during an executive session scheduled on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pargas won reelection to the Uvalde County Commissioners Court last week.

He was absent from a commissioners court meeting on Wednesday, during which several residents asked that he step down from that post, too. It was not immediately clear if Pargas planned to step down from the court.

Copyright 2022 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Tags
Politics Uvalde Shooting2022 ElectionsSchool Shootings
TPR News Staff
Related Content