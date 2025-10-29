AISD will sell naming rights to stadiums, performing arts center to raise tens of millions of dollars

In an effort to address some of its nearly $20 million budget deficit, the Austin Independent School District is selling naming rights to some shared facilities, including stadiums and its performing art center.

AISD is partnering with the nonprofit Austin Ed Fund to work with businesses and organizations to name six facilities. Those include the AISD Performing Arts Center, House Park Athletics Facility, Nelson Field, Toney Burger Athletic Center, Delco Center and Noack Sports Complex.

Austin Ed Fund officials said the initiative will bring in tens of millions of dollars in the next few years, but the exact amount won’t be known until the naming rights are sold.

“We’re very open to anyone that’s interested in having this conversation and partnering in this way,” Austin Ed Fund Executive Director Michelle Wallis said. "Typically that would be corporations and or foundations, but it could be community organizations, it could be families that are interested in making an intentional investment in our students in this way.’

Wallis said the price tag will be unique to each property and partnership. To start, each contract is expected to last eight to 10 years. Organizations with small budgets that are interested in partnerships can also apply to name individual spaces, including press boxes, theaters or studios.

Julia Reihs / KUT News The Toney Burger Activity Center in March of 2021 during a vaccine clinic.

Some of these facilities have a historical name. For example, the Burger Center is named for Elton Toney Burger, who served as an Austin High School coach for 15 years and then as AISD's athletic director for almost two decades. It was named after him in 1971.

Wallis said the nonprofit is open to conversations with potential partners to determine what naming convention would make the most sense in these cases.

All the revenue generated from the program will go directly to AISD’s educational programs and operational expenses. Austin Ed Fund will act as the fiscal agents for all agreements and manage the funds. The school district's board of trustees will have to approve all naming partnerships.