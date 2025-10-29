Michelin Guide honors three Texas restaurants with new star ratings
The Michelin Guide honored three more Texas restaurants with its one-star rating Tuesday night at a ceremony in Houston.
Last November, the Michelin Guide announced its first-ever Texas restaurant list, awarding 15 Lone Star State restaurants with a one-star rating.
Since starting in 1900 as a means to promote the France-based Michelin tire brand, the Michelin Guide has grown to become known around the world for its restaurant and hotel ratings based on a three-star system for restaurants and a three-key system for hotels. As of 2025, there are more than 150 three-star restaurants in the world, with 13 in the United States.
New Texas honorees
Three Texas restaurants received new one-star Michelin ratings Tuesday night:
- Isidore in San Antonio
- Nicosi in San Antonio
- Mamani in Dallas
No Texas restaurants have received Michelin ratings higher than one star.
Michelin green stars are awarded each year to restaurants for their leadership in “sustainable gastronomy” — meaning they have demonstrated a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices. The following restaurants received the designation this year:
- Isidore in San Antonio
- Nixta Taqueria in Austin
Eight Texas restaurants received the Bib Gourmand award for high-quality food at a good value:
- Mercado Sin Nombre in Austin
- Parish Barbecue in Austin
- Annam in Houston
- Chopnblok in Houston
- Da Gama Canteen in Houston
- Maximo in Houston
- Papalo Taqueria in Houston
- Mezquite in San Antonio
Other statewide recognitions included:
- The Young Chef Award: Chuck Charnichart at Barbs B Q in Lockhart
- The Sommelier Award: Celia Pellegrini at Este and Suerte in Austin
- The Cocktail Award: Mister Charles in Dallas
- Michelin Service Award for Outstanding Service: Credence in Houston