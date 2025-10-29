Michelin Guide honors three Texas restaurants with new star ratings

The Michelin Guide honored three more Texas restaurants with its one-star rating Tuesday night at a ceremony in Houston.

Last November, the Michelin Guide announced its first-ever Texas restaurant list, awarding 15 Lone Star State restaurants with a one-star rating.

Since starting in 1900 as a means to promote the France-based Michelin tire brand, the Michelin Guide has grown to become known around the world for its restaurant and hotel ratings based on a three-star system for restaurants and a three-key system for hotels. As of 2025, there are more than 150 three-star restaurants in the world, with 13 in the United States.

New Texas honorees

Three Texas restaurants received new one-star Michelin ratings Tuesday night:

Isidore in San Antonio

Nicosi in San Antonio

Mamani in Dallas

No Texas restaurants have received Michelin ratings higher than one star.

Michelin green stars are awarded each year to restaurants for their leadership in “sustainable gastronomy” — meaning they have demonstrated a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices. The following restaurants received the designation this year:

Isidore in San Antonio

Nixta Taqueria in Austin

Eight Texas restaurants received the Bib Gourmand award for high-quality food at a good value:

Mercado Sin Nombre in Austin

Parish Barbecue in Austin

Annam in Houston

Chopnblok in Houston

Da Gama Canteen in Houston

Maximo in Houston

Papalo Taqueria in Houston

Mezquite in San Antonio

Other statewide recognitions included: