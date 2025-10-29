© 2025 KUT Public Media

Michelin Guide honors three Texas restaurants with new star ratings

Houston Public Media | By Kyle McClenagan
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:23 PM CDT
Tortillas warm on a griddle in a restaurant kitchen.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Edgar Rico, chef and co-owner of Nixta Taqueria in East Austin, warms house-made corn tortillas in 2020. Nixta Taqueria was awarded a Michelin green star this year.

The Michelin Guide honored three more Texas restaurants with its one-star rating Tuesday night at a ceremony in Houston.

Last November, the Michelin Guide announced its first-ever Texas restaurant list, awarding 15 Lone Star State restaurants with a one-star rating.

Since starting in 1900 as a means to promote the France-based Michelin tire brand, the Michelin Guide has grown to become known around the world for its restaurant and hotel ratings based on a three-star system for restaurants and a three-key system for hotels. As of 2025, there are more than 150 three-star restaurants in the world, with 13 in the United States.

New Texas honorees

Three Texas restaurants received new one-star Michelin ratings Tuesday night:

  • Isidore in San Antonio
  • Nicosi in San Antonio
  • Mamani in Dallas

No Texas restaurants have received Michelin ratings higher than one star.

Michelin green stars are awarded each year to restaurants for their leadership in “sustainable gastronomy” — meaning they have demonstrated a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices. The following restaurants received the designation this year:

  • Isidore in San Antonio
  • Nixta Taqueria in Austin

Eight Texas restaurants received the Bib Gourmand award for high-quality food at a good value:

  • Mercado Sin Nombre in Austin
  • Parish Barbecue in Austin
  • Annam in Houston
  • Chopnblok in Houston
  • Da Gama Canteen in Houston
  • Maximo in Houston
  • Papalo Taqueria in Houston
  • Mezquite in San Antonio

Other statewide recognitions included:

  • The Young Chef Award: Chuck Charnichart at Barbs B Q in Lockhart
  • The Sommelier Award: Celia Pellegrini at Este and Suerte in Austin
  • The Cocktail Award: Mister Charles in Dallas
  • Michelin Service Award for Outstanding Service: Credence in Houston
