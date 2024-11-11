La Barbecue, Craft Omakase and five more Austin restaurants get first Michelin star

Lee esta historia en español

Texas' lack of Michelin-starred restaurants came to an end Monday night. The tire company that puts out the international dining guide awarded 15 restaurants with one star during a ceremony in Houston. Two restaurants (both in Austin) received a green star for sustainability, and a whopping 45 restaurants were named Bib Gourmands — an award based on affordability. The addition of so many starred barbecue joints is also notable. No restaurants were named to the two- or three-star categories. Here's a breakdown of who made what list.



Which Texas restaurants (and chefs) won a Michelin star?

Michael Minasi / KUT News Chef Bryce Gilmore's restaurant, Barley Swine, is among the first group of Texas establishments to be awarded a Michelin star.

Austin



Barley Swine, Bryce Gilmore

Craft Omakase, Charlie Wang and Nguyen Nguyen

Hestia, Kevin Fink

Olamaie, Michael Fojtasek

InterStellar BBQ, John Bates

la Barbecue, Alison Clem

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, Evan Leroy and Sawyer Lewis

Houston



BCN Taste & Tradition, Luis Roger

Le Jardinier Houston, Felipe Botero and Alain Verzeroli

March, Felipe Riccio

Musaafer, Mayank Istwal

Tatemó, Emmanuel Chavez

CorkScrew BBQ, Will Buckman (Spring, Texas)

Dallas



Tatsu Dallas, Tatsuya Sekiguchi

San Antonio



Mixtli, Diego Galicia and Rico Torres

Which Texas restaurants won a Michelin green star?

While this designation is a relative newcomer to the Michelin Guide, its name gives a big hint at what it recognizes. Restaurants that are awarded green stars "hold themselves accountable for both their ethical and environmental standards, and work with sustainable producers and suppliers to avoid waste and reduce or even remove plastic and other non-recyclable materials from their supply chain," according to the organization. Basically, these are your sustainability superstars. Both of Texas' first green stars went to Austin establishments.



Dai Due, Jesse Griffiths

Emmer & Rye, Kevin Fink

Which Texas restaurants won a Bib Gourmand?

Bib Gourmand restaurants prove that you don't have to break the bank to have a good meal. Here's who the Michelin Guide chose for this official recognition of good value.

Austin



Briscuits

Barbs B Q (Lockhart)

Cuantos Tacos

Dai Due

Distant Relatives

Emmer & Rye

Franklin Barbecue

Kemuri Tatsu-ya

KG BBQ

La Santa Barbacha

Micklethwait Craft Meats

Nixta Taqueria (Chef Edgar Rico also earned the guide's Texas Young Chef Award)

Odd Duck

Ramen del Barrio

Veracruz Fonda & Bar

Houston



Ema

Kau Ba

Killen's

Mala Sichuan Bistro

Nam Giao

Nancy's Hustle

nobie's

Pinkerton's BBQ

Rosie Cannonball

Street to Kitchen

The Pit Room

Theodore Rex

Truth BBQ

Blood Bros BBQ (Bellaire)

Killen's BBQ (Pearland)

Belly of the Beast (Spring)

Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q (Spring)

Tejas Chocolate (Tomball)

Dallas



Cattleack

Gemma

Lucia

Một Hai Ba

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen

nonna

Fort Worth



Goldee's

San Antonio



Cullum's Attaboy

Ladino

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery

The Jerk Shack

Burnt Bean Co. (Seguin)

Now, it's time to make your dining reservations accordingly.

