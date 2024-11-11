La Barbecue, Craft Omakase and five more Austin restaurants get first Michelin star
Texas' lack of Michelin-starred restaurants came to an end Monday night. The tire company that puts out the international dining guide awarded 15 restaurants with one star during a ceremony in Houston. Two restaurants (both in Austin) received a green star for sustainability, and a whopping 45 restaurants were named Bib Gourmands — an award based on affordability. The addition of so many starred barbecue joints is also notable. No restaurants were named to the two- or three-star categories. Here's a breakdown of who made what list.
Which Texas restaurants (and chefs) won a Michelin star?
Austin
- Barley Swine, Bryce Gilmore
- Craft Omakase, Charlie Wang and Nguyen Nguyen
- Hestia, Kevin Fink
- Olamaie, Michael Fojtasek
- InterStellar BBQ, John Bates
- la Barbecue, Alison Clem
- LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, Evan Leroy and Sawyer Lewis
Houston
- BCN Taste & Tradition, Luis Roger
- Le Jardinier Houston, Felipe Botero and Alain Verzeroli
- March, Felipe Riccio
- Musaafer, Mayank Istwal
- Tatemó, Emmanuel Chavez
- CorkScrew BBQ, Will Buckman (Spring, Texas)
Dallas
- Tatsu Dallas, Tatsuya Sekiguchi
San Antonio
- Mixtli, Diego Galicia and Rico Torres
Which Texas restaurants won a Michelin green star?
While this designation is a relative newcomer to the Michelin Guide, its name gives a big hint at what it recognizes. Restaurants that are awarded green stars "hold themselves accountable for both their ethical and environmental standards, and work with sustainable producers and suppliers to avoid waste and reduce or even remove plastic and other non-recyclable materials from their supply chain," according to the organization. Basically, these are your sustainability superstars. Both of Texas' first green stars went to Austin establishments.
- Dai Due, Jesse Griffiths
- Emmer & Rye, Kevin Fink
Which Texas restaurants won a Bib Gourmand?
Bib Gourmand restaurants prove that you don't have to break the bank to have a good meal. Here's who the Michelin Guide chose for this official recognition of good value.
Austin
- Briscuits
- Barbs B Q (Lockhart)
- Cuantos Tacos
- Dai Due
- Distant Relatives
- Emmer & Rye
- Franklin Barbecue
- Kemuri Tatsu-ya
- KG BBQ
- La Santa Barbacha
- Micklethwait Craft Meats
- Nixta Taqueria (Chef Edgar Rico also earned the guide's Texas Young Chef Award)
- Odd Duck
- Ramen del Barrio
- Veracruz Fonda & Bar
Houston
- Ema
- Kau Ba
- Killen's
- Mala Sichuan Bistro
- Nam Giao
- Nancy's Hustle
- nobie's
- Pinkerton's BBQ
- Rosie Cannonball
- Street to Kitchen
- The Pit Room
- Theodore Rex
- Truth BBQ
- Blood Bros BBQ (Bellaire)
- Killen's BBQ (Pearland)
- Belly of the Beast (Spring)
- Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q (Spring)
- Tejas Chocolate (Tomball)
Dallas
- Cattleack
- Gemma
- Lucia
- Một Hai Ba
- Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen
- nonna
Fort Worth
- Goldee's
San Antonio
- Cullum's Attaboy
- Ladino
- Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
- The Jerk Shack
- Burnt Bean Co. (Seguin)
