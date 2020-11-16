-
The Travis County Jail saw a drastic reduction in the number of undocumented immigrants it transferred into Immigrations Customs Enforcement custody in…
A panel of three appellate judges ruled Tuesday that most of the state’s immigration enforcement legislation, Senate Bill 4, can remain in effect while…
Attorneys arguing the case of Senate Bill 4 – Texas’ so-called sanctuary cities law –head back to federal court today. Judges of the U.S. Fifth Circuit…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday commended Texas lawmakers for taking a "leadership role" in fighting jurisdictions that oppose President…
Students at a parenting class had trouble focusing the day after a court ruling on Senate Bill 4, Texas' "sanctuary cities" law.“On that day of class and…
The Travis County Sheriff's Office will honor all federal immigration detainer requests following a federal court ruling that held parts of Texas'…
The immediate future of Texas' immigration-enforcement law hinges on how well the state’s attorneys argue on Friday that the legislation is both essential…
A federal court in San Antonio has blocked much of Senate Bill 4, Texas' so-called "sanctuary cities" law."The best interests of the public will be served…
Candelario Vazquez, 34, stands in front of a group of 20 people. None of the adults and children, some of them squirming in their hard plastic chairs,…
U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks on Wednesday dismissed the state of Texas’ lawsuit against Travis County and other defendants over the state's new…