-
Lee esta historia en español. Four women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday accusing Austin and Travis County law enforcement of mishandling their sexual…
-
Lee esta historia en español.Twenty years ago, trombones were echoing in Courtney Santana's ears – trombones like the ones in Charlie Brown cartoons.There…
-
Attorneys representing eight sexual assault survivors are appealing a federal court's decision to dismiss a class-action lawsuit alleging Austin and…
-
A federal judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Austin Police Department and Travis County District Attorney’s Office mishandled eight…
-
Three gray lounge chairs surround a small table. There is a weighted blanket in a basket by the window, another blanket draped across one of the chairs.…
-
An independent review of how Austin police investigate sexual assault cases won't be completed until February 2022, the Austin Public Safety Commission…
-
The City of Austin will pay a Washington, D.C.-based research firm up to $800,000 to evaluate how Austin police officers investigate sexual assault cases.…
-
The average age of those who were raped was around 15, and their assailants were typically older partners. Women who were raped had a greater likelihood of long-term health problems.
-
A lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin on Wednesday claims Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and an employee in her office lied to the…
-
The University of Texas says it has developed the first-ever guide to help police departments and communities notify victims about results of their sexual…