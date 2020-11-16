-
A state appeals court has declared some elements of Austin's rules governing short-term rentals unconstitutional, including provisions banning…
The City of Austin’s new fiscal year starts Oct. 1, and with it comes new city fees. That can mean anything from what it costs to swim at Barton Springs…
Cities are struggling to enforce rules around everything from problem party houses to investors pushing up housing costs. An entrepreneur is helping local officials deal with these short-term rentals.
For the last handful of legislative sessions, the Texas Legislature has had it in for Austin and other cities.GOP lawmakers who regularly thumb their…
Austin's rules on short-term rental units – those vacation rentals on apps and sites like Airbnb and Homeaway – are under fire at the Texas Capitol. House…
Here Are 3 Ways State Lawmakers Could Disrupt (Or Shore-Up) Short-Term Rentals In Texas This SessionFor years, short-term rentals – the rooms and homes on apps like Airbnb and HomeAway – have been the subject of lawsuits and hand-wringing on the part of…
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed this summer, challenging the City of Austin's regulations for short-term…
Thousands of visitors will flock to Austin in the coming days and weeks for South by Southwest, but is there enough room to house all of them? Of course,…
From the Austin Monitor: City Council on Tuesday passed, on a 9-2 vote, new regulations governing short-term rentals that aren’t owner-occupied. Council…
The home rental listing site Airbnb has announced a promise to work with cities and to pay what it calls its “fair share of taxes.” This news comes as…