Principal Sterlin McGruder thinks it's his responsibility to teach more than reading and math to his middle school students at Gus Garcia Young Men’s…
This year, two middle schools on Austin’s East Side became single-sex schools. Garcia and Pearce Middle schools are located in one of Austin’s most…
This story is part of an occasional series from KUT called Gender Divide, which will tell stories about the communities in Austin ISD's new single-sex…
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is asking the federal government to investigate possible discrimination at the two single-sex campuses in the…
Seventh graders are gathered in the cafeteria of the Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy. They’re all dressed in white button down shirts and khaki…
Public school begins next week in Austin, but Austin ISD's plan to open a School for Young Men remains in limbo. The district faces many hurdles to open…
The American Civil Liberties Union wants information from the Austin school district about its plans to convert Pearce and Garcia middle schools into…
The Austin school board is set to resume discussion on a boys-only school. The move comes just one month after the topic was postponed indefinitely.The…