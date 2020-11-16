-
From Texas Standard:Summertime means more Texans are expected to be out and gathering in public places. But that's a problem during a pandemic when the…
-
From Texas Standard:Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and many Texans have been enjoying the holiday weekend at parks and beaches. But the…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to both work and play from home. Two weeks into Austin’s stay-at-home order, it’s possible you’ve already…
-
From Texas Standard:When social distancing and self-quarantine became common practice recently, all kinds of cultural phenomena emerged on social media.…
-
From Texas Standard:Our tools to combat a virus that has spread worldwide are simple. We’ve been told to wash our hands, don’t touch our faces and…
-
We're all trying to do the right thing. But how does this work exactly? Can we visit Grandma? Have a play date? Have friends for dinner? We check in with experts for answers.
-
To fight the spread of coronavirus, government officials have asked Americans to swallow a hard pill: Stay away from each other.In times of societal…