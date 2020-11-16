-
Scott Canada says his company had big plans this year for a 100-megawatt solar farm outside Fort Stockton, Texas.“It would have been built over the next…
-
Solar power is one of the fastest growing energy sources in the world. Whether from massive utility-scale solar farms or residential rooftop panels, you…
-
The group that manages almost all of the Texas electric grid has decided it's a good idea to build out more transmission lines in West Texas. That in…
-
Texas leads the country in wind power generation. But solar power is starting to take off. As the industry grows, KUT’s Mose Buchele takes a look at what…
-
One of the city of Austin's sustainability goals is pretty ambitious - to be a net-zero greenhouse emissions city by 2050. In order to get there, it would…
-
During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Obama doubled down on his vision for renewable energy, calling for more wind and solar…
-
Rebates for solar panels prompted more people than ever to install them in their homes last year. Austin Energy says it issued 463 rebates in fiscal 2012.…