A lot of what you read in the news boils down to numbers. What's the unemployment rate? How's the stock market? What’s the price of a gallon of gas? When…
Race teams from universities across North America are in Austin this weekend to help push the limits of solar technology.Eighteen teams made their way…
Imagine a house. Now imagine the roof. What do you see? Some shingles. Maybe a chimney? But really there’s so much more.District 7 City Council Member…
Texas leads the country in wind power generation. But solar power is starting to take off. As the industry grows, KUT’s Mose Buchele takes a look at what…
Right now, Texas gets most of its electricity from coal and natural gas power plants. But a new report from the agency that runs Texas’ electric grid says…
From StateImpact Texas:About an hour’s drive outside of Sevilla, Spain’s old city, past grazing black-footed pigs and olive orchards, sits the Abengoa…
Austin Energy will soon be getting more of its power from the sun.The city-owned electric utility has signed a deal, announced today, with a San…
From StateImpact Texas:The promise of harnessing the power of the sun and turning it into renewable energy has attracted countless businesses, governments…
The largest solar farm in Texas is now pumping power to homes across Austin. The $100 million facility was switched on last month and city officials held…
Construction officially begins tomorrow on one of the largest solar farms in the country. The $230 million facility is being built by RRE Austin Solar in…