Soldier Deaths

Long before Jonathan Dunbar was a father and a soldier, he was a little brother."He was the biggest nerd ever," Crystal Dunbar said. "He had big,…
On Saturday, the Pentagon identified an Army soldier killed in Syria this week as Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar, 36, from Austin.Dunbar was killed on…
Election Day ArrivesThe polls are open this morning for the Primary Runoff Election.Voters will choose party candidates in the U.S. Senate race. Lt. Gov.…
A funeral for an Austin soldier slain in Afghanistan is heading to Killeen this afternoon.Starting at 1 p.m., officers are escorting Sergeant Juan…
The small home on Rundberg Lane where Juan Pantoja Navarro grew up smells of flowers. Red roses, purple azaleas and yellow daisies are piled on the floor…
Overnight Fires Claim At Least 3 LivesAustin firefighters responded to two deadly fires early this morning. Crews removed two children from a structure at…
Round Rock Soldier Dies in AfghanistanThe U.S. Department of Defense has released the name of a Central Texas soldier who died in Afghanistan. Specialist…
Parents Can Chime in on School OvercrowdingThe Austin Independent School District is going to address overcrowding at North Central Austin schools during…
Army Staff Sergeant Nicholas P. Ballard of El Paso, Texas and Sergeant Glenn M. Sewell of Live Oak, Texas were killed after their unit was hit by an I-E-D…
Hispanic Caucus Elects New ChairSan Antonio Democrat Charlie Gonzalez has been elected chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. My SA news reports the…