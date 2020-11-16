-
From Texas Standard:Fifteen years ago today, on a clear blue Texas morning, the Space Shuttle Columbia reentered Earth's atmosphere after a successful…
-
From Texas Standard: NASA astronaut Tim Kopra will soon break a record for the number of days a Texan has been in space – five months, to be exact. He'll…
-
We asked, and you delivered: Several KUT listeners have emailed photos of the Space Shuttle Endeavor flight over Austin this morning. Above, take a look…
-
The Space Shuttle Endeavor will take a low flight over Downtown Austin this morning.The shuttle is attached to the top of a 747, and the plane is…
-
Hurricane Season Could Bring Texas Much Needed RainToday is the official start to hurricane season.So far this year we’ve seen two named tropical storms –…