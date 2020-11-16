-
This week Denton, Texas became the first city in the state to ban fracking within its city limits. The ban passed with nearly 59 percent of the…
-
For years, some residents of Parker County in North Texas have believed that nearby gas drilling was responsible for high levels of methane…
-
It’s been a shaky week in Texas with two small earthquakes rattling the Dallas-Fort Worth area and another slightly more powerful quake detected in South…
-
Earlier this year, the earth hit a frightening milestone: carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached its highest level since humans have inhabited the…
-
From StateImpact Texas:As the mercury rises in Texas, so does our energy use. Air conditioners will work overtime to keep your house cool. And when that…
-
From StateImpact Texas:We’re all going to be paying for it, so you might be glad to know that a new set of transmission lines to bring wind power from the…
-
From StateImpact Texas: In the coming years, the federal government wants Texas to reduce its carbon emissions by about 40 percent. With a goal like that,…
-
From StateImpact Texas:In states with the most oil and gas drilling, including Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota, the U.S. Department of Labor has won back…
-
From StateImpact Texas:The combined storage of the Highland Lakes is expected to approach its record low – 30 percent full – by the end of this summer.…
-
Event: Dallas' KERA and KUT's StateImpact Texas will host community event exploring What’s Behind the North Texas Quakes? This KERA/StateImpact Texas…