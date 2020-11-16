SXSW Crash

-
Mason Endres still needs a knee brace to walk. She's one of the 23 survivors of the car crash that killed four people at South by Southwest last year.…
Today marks the one-year anniversary in the crash at SXSW that killed four people.One of them was musician and Amsterdam-based producer Steven…
It’s been almost a year since Rashad Owens drove his car into SXSW festivalgoers after a late-night show. Four people died, and another 23 were injured…
Nearly two months after the global design and planning company, Populous, released a report saying South by Southwest and the city of Austin could do more…
The City of Austin's special event office Wednesday night presented the results of a feedback survey on this year’s South by Southwest music festival.Bill…
Nationwide, drunk driving is on the decline – but you wouldn't know it living in Austin. This spring, the city has seen several high-profile deaths…
The Austin Police Department has filed four more charges against the suspect accused of killing four people and injuring more than 20 people in downtown…
One of the victims of the car crash into South by Southwest crowds is now in the rehab stage of her recovery. Mason Endres can now hop on one leg and push…
The man charged with capital murder in the crash into a crowd at South by Southwest is now also charged with 20 counts of aggravated assault.21-year-old…
A fourth person has died from injuries sustained in an early morning crash on Red River Street during South by Southwest, allegedly caused by a drunk…