-
Texas Tech University senior Klay Davis worried for months that his 81-year-old grandmother wouldn’t get the chance to watch him walk across the…
-
As Texas college towns see rising COVID-19 cases with the return of hundreds of thousands of students to campus, a small but increasing number of…
-
The July memo was blunt. Students at Sam Houston State University had been promised “direct contact” with faculty, and even in the grip of the coronavirus…
-
Local officials and business leaders in some of Texas' college towns are bracing themselves for the possible cancellation of football — a move that could…
-
From Texas Standard:The Texas A&M University System will reopen for in-person classes in the fall. That includes classes at its flagship campus in College…
-
A resident of Brazos County who was tested for coronavirus after returning to Texas from China is not afflicted with the same deadly strain that has…
-
A ban on vaping will soon extend to "every inch" of the Texas A&M University System, according to a Tuesday memorandum from Chancellor John Sharp that…
-
A Texas House member wants to bring back an annual football game between the state's two flagship universities: the University of Texas at Austin and…
-
From Texas Standard:The audio above is an extended version of an interview with Texas A&M Chancellor, John Sharp that aired on Texas Standard today. In…
-
From Texas Standard.Before sunrise on July 16, 1945, a bomb exploded in the New Mexico desert. It was a new weapon so powerful that at the time it almost…