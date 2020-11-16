The Conversation

-
Throughout American history judges have generally tried to avoid getting involved in political questions, including litigation about elections. They…
The recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to use cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 has generated…
With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading, U.S. health officials have changed their advice on face masks and now recommend people wear cloth masks…
To fight the spread of coronavirus, government officials have asked Americans to swallow a hard pill: Stay away from each other.In times of societal…
Many organizations have prioritized workplace equality and access to high-paying, executive level jobs for minority groups in recent years.Several 2020…
Sentencing a person to die is the ultimate punishment. There is no coming back from the permanence of the death penalty.In the U.S., the death penalty is…
Flu vaccination prevents millions of flu-related illnesses and deaths annually, but vaccination rates are low for many reasons.During the 2018-2019 flu…
The Fourth of July can be a miserable day for dogs. The fireworks make scaredy-cats out of many canines.That’s because dogs, like humans, are hardwired to…
June 19 marks Juneteenth, a celebration of the de facto end of slavery in the United States.For hundreds of thousands of African-Americans stuck in…
I heard a local story of a man who, in his excitement to kill a rattlesnake, used the only thing he had available ─ his thermos bottle. The next scene in…