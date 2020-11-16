Traffic Deaths

-
Saturday marked 20 consecutive years of daily traffic fatalities on Texas roadways. It’s a streak transportation officials want to end, but they know it…
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin Transportation Department has unveiled a new tool for the public to track the number of traffic crashes, injuries…
Billy Brewster loved lawnmowers. Autistic and nonverbal, the 15-year-old would sometimes just admire them from afar.“Billy sometimes wouldn’t even want to…
The Austin City Council approved a round of speed limit changes, the latest tangible sign of the city’s efforts to make streets safer.“We know that it’s…
The Texas Transportation Commission on Thursday voted to adopt a goal of reducing traffic fatalities on the state's roadways by half by the year 2035 —…
The U.S. is on pace to record close to 40,000 roadway and highway deaths this year. But there is some evidence that drivers are texting less behind the wheel.
Hiring vacancies and safety issues with vehicles limited the Austin Police Department’s ability to enforce traffic laws, according to a report released…
Part 1 of a three-part seriesFourteen-year-old Alexei Bauereis had quit the backyard stunts like jumping from trees onto roofs and downhill skateboarding…