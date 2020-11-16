-
The Travis County Correctional Complex in Del Valle welcomed four new residents last week: Delilah, Prince Sebastian, Princess Puddin’ and Pretty Kitty…
Black inmates in the Travis County Jail were locked up for longer periods of time in 2015 than white inmates charged with same-level offenses, according…
A new report suggests Travis County refused more federal requests to detain undocumented immigrants than any other law enforcement agency. The report from…
From the Austin Monitor: Travis County has seen an astonishing rise in the number of inmates dealing with mental health issues in the past decade.That…
Right now, if your loved one calls you from Travis County Jail, it will cost you $4.65. The calls are limited to 20 minutes, but the fee is flat whether…
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is working towards reinstating face-to-face visits for inmates at its local jails.Yesterday County Commissioners…
From the Austin Monitor: On the eve of Fiscal New Year’s Eve, Travis County commissioners voted to adopt a brand-new budget that will keep the lights on…
The Austin City Council is taking steps to limit its role in Federal Secure Communities, a program that relies on partnerships among federal, state and…
This is an article from our Austin City Hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor (formerly In Fact Daily).A two-way video conferencing system that has…
Travis County officials say a 53-year-old woman died at the Travis County Correctional Complex located just east of the Austin-Bergstrom…