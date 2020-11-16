-
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a ban on "sanctuary cities" into law on Sunday, putting the final touch on legislation that would also allow police to inquire…
-
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez plans to evaluate a wider range of alleged crimes in determining whether to hand over jail inmates to federal…
-
This month, voters elected the second woman in history to serve as Travis County sheriff. Now, the department is working to recruit more female deputies…
-
Travis County voters are set to elect a new sheriff for the first time in 12 years.Among the four candidates running for Travis County Sheriff, a key…
-
The Travis County Sheriff's Office is warning of significant traffic impacts Tuesday morning as a result of the funeral procession for Sergeant Craig…
-
A Travis County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed at his home early this morning in the Round Rock neighborhood of Cimarron. Sergeant Craig Hutchinson,…
-
Democrats running for the nomination to be Travis County Sheriff are in their final days of campaigning before the March 1 primary, and the contenders are…
-
Funeral Services for Travis County Deputy Jessica Hollis were held today at the Hill Country Bible Church. The seven-year veteran was swept away by flood…