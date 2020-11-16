-
Is a Pike Place-style permanent farmers market a perfect fit for downtown Austin? The Austin Downtown Alliance held a meeting this morning exploring the…
The City of Austin is looking to create a pedestrian advisory council.The pedestrian group would look at safety and walkability issues, making…
Update: The city has named three finalists in its design contest reimagining the Seaholm Intake Structures. The three finalists are:“Link,” Gumbully“The…
Austin traffic can be awful. And Austin drivers know that a great part of that congestion comes from stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 35.Big problems…
In an eco-friendly city like Austin, you’d think reclaimed water systems for the home would be a no-brainer. Instead, the entire city has only one fully…
It’s official. Austin’s not very walkable.In fact, it’s no walker’s paradise, according to a national survey. According to the Walk Score national…
The Austin City Council is experimenting with a plan to reduce the availability of parking. Today, it approved a pilot program discussed last meeting “to…
More than a dozen streets in Austin are about to be invaded with bulldozers whose mission is to re-shape them. Once the streets are re-worked, the hope is…
The Austin City Council had parking on its mind today. And now Austin is one step closer to eliminating minimum parking requirements for many downtown…
When you think about downtown Austin, do you ever think about the spaces between the buildings?Probably not, and you're not alone. That’s may be because…