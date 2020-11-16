UT Athletics

-
The University of Texas Board of Regents on Thursday officially approved a new arena for UT Austin. The new building will replace the 41-year-old Frank…
-
From Texas Standard.When Heman Sweatt applied to the University of Texas at Austin Law School in 1946, he was automatically rejected because he was black.…
-
The Frank Erwin Center opened its doors to the public on this night in 1977. In the 40 years since, the building has churned out basketball games,…
-
UPDATE: Michelle Carter won gold in Rio Friday, making her the first American woman to win a gold medal in that event.ORIGINAL STORY: It took Michelle…
-
He was a larger-than-life lawyer and a major supporter of the University of Texas at Austin. Word came from Houston this morning that Joe Jamail has…
-
From the Texas Tribune: Steve Patterson, the controversial athletics director at the University of Texas at Austin, is leaving his job, a source confirmed…
-
Update: UT Austin says it will start selling beer and wine at Red & Charline McCombs Field Friday when Texas Softball hosts the Texas Invitational. “This…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with T. J. Ford. Terrance Jerod “T. J.” Ford was born on March 24, 1983 in…
-
Texas Longhorn’s Football Coach Mack Brown is leaving the team after 16 years.In an email released Saturday night, Brown said the Longhorn job was the…
-
After much speculation, University of Texas President Bill Powers confirmed that Steve Patterson will succeed DeLoss Dodds as athletic director of the…