-
From Texas Standard:The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs credits early preventive measures at its 170 medical facilities for keeping more beds…
-
From Texas Standard:In this installment of our "Spotlight on Health" series, we're looking at access to health care – something that can be a problem for…
-
Jackson decried "baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity," following detailed accusations including improper prescribing of drugs and wrecking a government vehicle while drunk.
-
The package would overhaul the Department of Veterans Affairs and provide extra funding to hire more doctors and nurses. Lawmakers unveiled the plan on Monday.