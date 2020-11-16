Vision Zero

-
Saturday marked 20 consecutive years of daily traffic fatalities on Texas roadways. It’s a streak transportation officials want to end, but they know it…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin Transportation Department has unveiled a new tool for the public to track the number of traffic crashes, injuries…
-
For years, the City of Austin often waited for complaints before ticketing drivers who parked in bike lanes. Now, that policy is changing: The Austin…
-
Billy Brewster loved lawnmowers. Autistic and nonverbal, the 15-year-old would sometimes just admire them from afar.“Billy sometimes wouldn’t even want to…
-
The City of Austin is unlikely to reach its goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2025, according to a new report from the city…
-
The Austin City Council approved a round of speed limit changes, the latest tangible sign of the city’s efforts to make streets safer.“We know that it’s…
-
The Texas Transportation Commission on Thursday voted to adopt a goal of reducing traffic fatalities on the state's roadways by half by the year 2035 —…
-
At least one person has died on Texas roads every day since Nov. 7, 2000. Despite efforts to “End the Streak,” as the Texas Department of Transportation…
-
The Austin City Council has adopted a long-term transportation plan – its first since 1995. It's a 337-page document, so there's a lot to unpack.The…
-
Road deaths in Austin dropped slightly in the city’s second full year of a campaign for traffic safety.Seventy-four people died on city streets in 2018,…