After seven long years of litigation, opponents of Texas' voter ID law say the case is over.In a court filing on Wednesday, opponents of the law requiring…
From Texas Standard.The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 on Monday that it was OK for Ohio to remove people from voter registration rolls if those voters…
From Texas Standard.If you didn’t vote in this week’s primary runoff elections, you’re hardly alone. In fact, you are in the vast majority. According to…
A federal appeals panel on Friday OK'd state lawmakers' efforts to rewrite Texas' embattled voter ID law to address discriminatory faults previously…
From Texas Standard.On Monday, the Washington Post broke the story of the now-defunct voter fraud commission purchasing Texas voter records. The story…
From Texas Standard.Conflict over Texas’ voter ID law was in the courts for most of last year, and 2018 will probably be no different. The state’s…
Welcome to the 2018 Elections!This could be a historic year at the ballot box. Republicans are looking to sweep all the statewide offices again, but…
NEW ORLEANS — State officials and the minority rights groups suing Texas over its strict voter identification restrictions are headed back to court.A…
A Texas district judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos from handing voter information to…
The state of Texas can use its revised voter ID measure for the upcoming November elections, a divided federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The 2-1…