Three clusters of COVID-19, with a total of more than 100 cases, have been identified in West Campus, UT Austin said Wednesday night.The individuals are…
The University of Texas is rising – or rather, buildings on West Campus are now allowed to go higher.The Austin City Council voted Thursday to increase…
From Texas Standard:Most discussions about the high cost of college focus on tuition and fees. But in some places, including the University of Texas at…
While many University of Texas students were busy studying for final exams, senior Allie Runas was thinking about cracks in the sidewalk.After years of…
Like many University of Texas freshmen, Rylan Maksoud was looking forward to moving out of his dorm to an apartment off campus in the fall.He signed a…
You may know that Austin's rapid growth is rapidly making it an expensive place to live. Home prices have jumped in recent years, and rents have followed…
In 1974, a group calling themselves the Austintatious Artists wanted to express themselves. So, they found a wall in West Campus and painted what would…
Campus safety is on students' minds after a student was kidnapped and sexually assaulted last week. The attack took place late at night in the 900 block…
Racial issues are one again simmering the University of Texas at Austin.Students marched on the UT campus earlier this week to protest what some are…
The City of Austin may soon install additional parking meters in the West Campus area.University Area Partners, a West Campus coalition of businesses,…