West Plant Explosion

Days before President Barack Obama left office in 2017, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule aimed at preventing tragedies like the…
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office says the deaths of 12 people responding to last year’s explosion at the West Fertilizer plant could have been…
From StateImpact Texas:A year after a deadly explosion at a fertilizer plant in Texas, a federal agency is releasing a report saying the disaster was…
It’s been one year since a fertilizer plant exploded in the town of West, Texas – just north of Waco.15 people were killed and more than 150 were…
WBUR's "Here and Now" aired this story today. See more here.From StateImpact Texas: WEST, TX - Trucks and bulldozers are still working here, the site of…
A year after the deadly explosion in West, Texas, Terrence Henry of KUT reports the response has been a slow one.
The Texas town of West is getting $4.85 million more to help recover from the fertilizer plant explosion that happened one year ago this week. Fifteen…
April 17 marks exactly a year since one of the biggest industrial disasters in American history: the explosion at the fertilizer plant in West, Texas that…
Some lawmakers say a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in West last year could be the state's best opportunity to pass needed safety measures. But it's going to be an uphill battle.
The government shutdown has halted the federal investigation into the West Fertilizer Plant explosion. The explosion in April killed 15 people and injured…