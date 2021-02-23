© 2021 KUT

The week of Feb. 14, Central Texas experienced historic winter weather with a stretch of days below freezing. Sleet followed snow followed freezing rain, leading to a breakdown of the electric grid and widespread power outages. Water reservoirs were depleted, leaving some without service for days.

President Joe Biden To Visit Houston On Friday After Winter Storm

KUT 90.5 | By Abby Livingston | Texas Tribune
Published February 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST
Joe Biden attends the National Education Association presidential forum in Houston on July 5, 2019.
Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune
Joe Biden attends the National Education Association presidential forum in Houston on July 5, 2019.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden plans to come to Texas on Friday in the wake of extensive winter storm damage in the state.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston, according to a White House announcement. Biden has engaged from afar with state and local officials but stated a reluctance to come to Texas too soon because he didn't want his traveling entourage to pull resources from the crisis at hand.

“When the president lands in a city in America it has a long tail,” he told reporters on Friday.

At a briefing soon after the announcement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden would "meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas."

"While in Texas, the president will also visit a COVID health center where vaccines are being distributed," she said.

Psaki said more details of the trip are coming together and that the White House will have further information soon.

Over the weekend, Biden approved a major disaster declaration for more than 100 Texas counties. A major disaster declaration, requested by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, allows for a wide range of federal assistance to support repairs for individuals and infrastructure. (Read how Texans can apply for federal assistance here.)

Last week's winter storm caused billions of dollars of damage across the state. Millions of Texas went prolonged periods without power or clean water amid freezing temperatures. Dozens of deaths have been reported, though state officials say it could be weeks or months before an official death toll is known.

