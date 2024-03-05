© 2024 KUT Public Media

Live results: 2024 Texas primary election

By Texas Standard
Published March 5, 2024 at 1:56 PM CST
Rachel Osier Lindley
/
The Texas Newsroom

Super Tuesday has arrived.

From the federal government, to state, to local races — Texans will head to the polls to pick the nominees they want to see lead their party ahead of the general election later this year.

Check out the latest updates below as election results roll in, and sign up for our weekly newsletter to receive the latest election news and analysis in your inbox on Wednesday morning.

Wondering why there are no results yet? Early vote totals will be released after 7 p.m. Election Day totals will come out in the hours that follow.

U.S. president

U.S. Senate

Texas railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

State Board of Education

Travis County district attorney

Harris County district attorney

