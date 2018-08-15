Alex Jones Penalized By Twitter

  • Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been banned from multiple social media platforms in the past few weeks.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has temporarily lost some Twitter privileges over breaking the site's rules against abusive behavior. Last week, the company was a notable exception after a wave of other major tech companies banned Jones and his main channels.

The penalties to Alex Jones' personal account, @RealAlexJones, are for one week. The Twitter page for his website Infowars posted screenshots of the notice that Twitter apparently sent Jones.

During this time, Jones cannot send tweets or retweets. He can still send direct messages to people who follow him and can browse the site.

Twitter is citing Jones for a tweet linking to a live video of Jones talking about "web censorship." The video has been taken down, but in a clip posted by the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters, Jones says, "Mainstream media is the enemy ... but now it's time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag."

He mentions taking action in courts, among other things, and says, "People need to have their battle rifles ready."

In the tweet of the citation posted by Infowars, Twitter explains that its users "may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so."

A Twitter spokesperson told NPR that Jones' account currently has limited functionality.

In the past few weeks, YouTube, Apple, Facebook and Spotify have banned Jones' main platforms over concerns about his content.

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said, "He hasn't violated our rules. We'll enforce if he does."

As NPR's David Folkenflik has noted, "The ideas that Jones shares are particularly noxious, the idea that Sandy Hook massacre of schoolchildren was a hoax, the idea that 9/11 was an inside job, and other things."

The conspiracy theorist faces five defamation lawsuits, as NPR's Bill Chappell and Anastasia Tsioulcas reported, including three from the families of Sandy Hook victims.

In a video released Wednesday morning on Infowars, Jones describes himself as the victim of a "mob." "This is all just about people exercising their power to bully people, this is really crazy," he said.

Major tech companies have faced criticism for providing a platform for false news reports, particularly in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Alex Jones
Twitter

Related Content

YouTube, Apple and Facebook Ban Infowars, Which Decries 'Mega Purge'

By Aug 6, 2018

YouTube, Apple and Facebook have removed main outlets for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars website, citing repeated violations of policies against hate speech and glorifying violence. Infowars responded by accusing the companies of censorship.

The streaming service Spotify also expanded a ban imposed last week on some of Jones' content, saying Monday that "The Alex Jones Show has lost access to the Spotify platform."

On Sunday, Apple and iTunes deleted five podcasts related to Infowars and Jones. The other bans then piled up in quick succession.

Spotify Pulls Some Alex Jones Podcast Episodes

By Aug 2, 2018

The popular streaming service Spotify has pulled some content posted by the prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, founder of the website Infowars.

Spotify did not specify which episodes had been deleted, or how many in total it had removed from its service.

Alex Jones Cites Free Speech As Defense In Sandy Hook Defamation Lawsuit

By Avery Miles Aug 1, 2018
YouTube screenshot

A Travis County judge will hear arguments today on whether a defamation case should proceed against media personality and InfoWars founder Alex Jones.

After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Jones spread conspiracy theories that the incident was fake and called some of the parents and children actors.

Sandy Hook Parents Sue Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones For Defamation

By Apr 17, 2018
YouTube screenshot

Parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre are suing radio show host Alex Jones for defamation.