© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Accent Unmuted: Stories With a Global Voice, Oct. 23

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:54 PM CDT

Accent Unmuted isn’t your typical storytelling night. Think The Moth — but with accents. Literally.

Hosted by Nammy Sirur, an accented immigrant herself, the evening will highlight vibrant, funny, heartfelt and goosebump-inducing stories told by people whose voices are often left off the mic in even the most diverse cities.

It’s a carefully curated, intimate event that challenges what stories get told — and who gets to tell them.

Accent Unmuted – Stories With a Global Voice

Thursday, Oct. 23

7-8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. doors)

KUT Public Media Studios (300 W Dean Keeton)

Paid parking available in  27th Street and San Antonio garages.

This event is free and open to all. An RSVP is requested. (If your plans change, please release your ticket to make room for someone on the waitlist.)

Featured storytellers:

  1. Wen Zhang, Founder & CEO of INNW Institute
  2. Moe Hoteit, founder of Peakology
  3. Noopur Gupta, founder & CEO of SparkStorm AI & MediWallet
  4. Daniel Cianci, podcaster, coach, keynote speaker
  5. Rosa Yupari, Fractional CRO & founder of Rosa Yupari Consulting
  6. Albina Rippy, realtor, yoga teacher & trainer
Tags
Station Information KUT Events
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler