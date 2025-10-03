Accent Unmuted: Stories With a Global Voice, Oct. 23
Accent Unmuted isn’t your typical storytelling night. Think The Moth — but with accents. Literally.
Hosted by Nammy Sirur, an accented immigrant herself, the evening will highlight vibrant, funny, heartfelt and goosebump-inducing stories told by people whose voices are often left off the mic in even the most diverse cities.
It’s a carefully curated, intimate event that challenges what stories get told — and who gets to tell them.
Accent Unmuted – Stories With a Global Voice
Thursday, Oct. 23
7-8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. doors)
KUT Public Media Studios (300 W Dean Keeton)
Paid parking available in 27th Street and San Antonio garages.
This event is free and open to all. An RSVP is requested. (If your plans change, please release your ticket to make room for someone on the waitlist.)
Featured storytellers:
- Wen Zhang, Founder & CEO of INNW Institute
- Moe Hoteit, founder of Peakology
- Noopur Gupta, founder & CEO of SparkStorm AI & MediWallet
- Daniel Cianci, podcaster, coach, keynote speaker
- Rosa Yupari, Fractional CRO & founder of Rosa Yupari Consulting
- Albina Rippy, realtor, yoga teacher & trainer